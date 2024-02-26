PM Modi spearheading alienation of minorities, Dalits in India: SDPI general secretary

Kottayam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spearheading the alienation of minorities and Dalits in the country, said Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) General Secretary Abdul Majeed Faizy. He was addressing a meeting here on Monday as part of SDPI's 'Jana Munnetta Yatra'.

Faizy claimed that the prime minister used his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' to call for the welfare of animals and not fellow humans.

"Yesterday was Modi's final 'mann ki baat' of the current term. He said the 'mann ki baat' will resume after the election. He spoke mostly about the World Wildlife Day that falls on March 5 (sic)[the day is observed on March 3]. He talked about protecting the wildlife, increasing the population of tigers. He was talking about the achievements of his government.

"You must remember, he did not speak about loving fellow humans. The prime minister didn't speak a word about policemen shooting to death about 30 Muslims in Haldwani (Uttarakhand). When ethnic violence was unleashed over Christian brothers in Manipur, this prime minister didn't say a word, not even that the violence must end," Faizy said.

'UAPA only for Muslims'

"The minorities and Dalit communities are being alienated in the country. Indian prime minister is leading that alienation. Muslims may be shot to death, no questions are to be asked when their houses are razed with bulldozers," Faizy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI/ File

He said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is applicable only to Muslims and not Hindutva hardliners. "When Sangh Parivar activists incite riots, they are not arrested or jailed or charged under UAPA. But if a Muslim raises his voice against it, even if he's an MLA, he is slapped with UAPA (Congress MLA Mamman Khan was slapped with UAPA by Haryana Police in connection with last year's communal clashes in Nuh). The UAPA was not slapped on the Sangh Parivar leader who distributed swords during a Vishva Hindu Parishad rally," Faizy said.