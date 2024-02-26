TP Chandrasekharan murder case: All accused except Jyoti Babu reach Kerala HC

Kochi: The accused in the murder case of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan appeared before the Kerala High Court on Monday. All the accused, except Jyoti Babu, were present, with Jyoti Babu's absence attributed to health issues. The Jail Superintendent will submit a report regarding his health problem to the court.



The defendants are scheduled for a hearing to determine whether to increase their sentences. Recently, the High Court dismissed the appeal of the convicted and found two additional defendants guilty in the case. Following this, the two CPM leaders convicted -the 10th accused, K K Krishnan, and the 12th accused, Jyoti Babu- surrendered before the Marad Special Court.

Jyothi Babu arrived at the court in an ambulance. The Kerala High Court had mandated the appearance of all accused for the sentencing hearing on February 26. The High Court identified eight more individuals, including two who surrendered, as additional accused in the murder and implicated them in the conspiracy.

Crucial testimony from Chandrasekharan's wife and Vadakara MLA K K Rema played a significant role in showcasing Krishna's involvement in the case. A witness Achuthan had testified about Krishna's incendiary speech, allegedly endorsing violence against Chandrasekharan. Rema also testified that her husband had told her about this speech.

Rema also testified that a week before he was killed, Chandrasekharan told her that if the CPM attacked him, it would be with the full knowledge of K C Ramachandran, C H Asokan, K K Krishnan and P Mohanan.

Witness statements and electronic evidence including phone call data implicated Jyothi Babu. According to the witnesses, Jyothi Babu had met with the first accused Anoop, the third accused Kodi Suni, the eighth accused K C Ramachandran and the 11th accused Trouser Manojan at Samira Quarters in Chokli days before the murder. The involvement of Anup and Kodi Suni, who are not CPM workers, in this meeting, was taken as an indication of their role in the conspiracy.

The 32 phone calls between CPM leaders Ramachandran, Trouser Manojan, Jyothi Babu and P K Kunjananthan between April 2 and 20, 2012, also stood against the accused.