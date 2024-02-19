Will continue legal battle until TP murder conspirators land behind bars: K K Rema

Kochi: MLA K K Rema here on Monday welcomed the High Court verdict that upheld the quantum of punishment awarded to the convicts in the murder of her husband T P Chandrasekharan. She declared that she would continue her legal battle until all conspirators including CPM leader P Mohanan get convicted in the case.



In its judgement on Monday, the court upheld the acquittal of Mohanan who was booked for conspiracy charges.

“ This is a good verdict. CPM killed TP for expressing his opinion. The High Court verdict has proven the party's involvement in the case. CPM always tried to protect the killers. CPM leader Bhaskaran has been monitoring the case for the past five months in the High Court. This verdict should be a warning to all who plot political killings,” she said.

Rema also thanked the prosecution and media for supporting her in the legal battle.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor Adv Kumarankutty noted that the court has pronounced its verdict in the appeals after examining all evidence in detail.

“ Nearly 50 witnesses who recorded their statements before the magistrate had turned hostile in the case after submitting the evidence. Among them, some claimed that they were forced to turn hostile after facing pressure from police,” said Adv Kumarankutty.

The prosecution also added that a larger conspiracy behind the murder should be proved.

CPM State Secretary MV Govindan also welcomed the order.

"A huge legal battle took place in the case. Many including P Mohanan were hounded in the case," he added.

An additional Sessions court in Kozhikode awarded life term for 11 convicts - M C Anoop, Kirmani Manoj, Kodi Suni, TJ Rajeesh, Muhammad Shafi, Annan Sijith, K Shinoj, K C Ramachandran, Trouser Maoj and CPM Panoor area committee member PK Kunjananthan and Vayappadachi Rafeeq in the murder case. Another convict Lambu Pradeep was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. In its crucial judgement, the HC has upheld this 2014 order of the lower court.