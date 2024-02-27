TP murder case: HC asks prosecution to cite reasons for seeking death penalty to convicts

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Tuesday witnessed a debate between the bench and the prosecution counsel on awarding the death penalty to the convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case while it was considering the plea seeking enhancement of sentence.



The prosecution has appealed to the court that maximum punishment should be given to all the convicts in the case. In response, the HC asked the counsel to cite reasons for demanding the death penalty for the aged convicts.

“Is there any situation that demands the death penalty to the convicts? K Krishnan and Jyothi Babu are already suffering from various health issues. As per the Supreme Court order, the chances of convicts' repentance should be considered while issuing a judgment. The death penalty is awarded only in the rarest of the rare cases,” said the High Court.

In her plea, T P Chandrasekharan's wife and MLA K K Rema requested the court to award maximum punishment to the first eight convicts -- M C Anoop, Kirmani Manoj, Kodi Suni, T K Rajeesh, Muhammad Rafi, Annan Sijith, K Shinoj, K C Ramachandran -- and the 11th convict Trouser Manoj. A bench of A K Jayasankar Nambiar and Justice Kausar Edappagath are considering this plea.

Meanwhile, the prosecution pointed out that the convicts had put the public speech given by Krishnan into practice by murdering the RMP leader brutally.

“Other cases were registered against the convicts while they were serving life sentence in the TP murder case. Hence, there are no chances for repentance. The murder was not a result of a sudden provocation. It was a well-planned one,” argued the prosecution.

Amid this, the jail authorities submitted their report on K C Ramachandran, a convict in the case. As per the report, Ramachandran didn't feel remorse for committing the murder even after getting convicted. The jail officials have submitted reports on all convicts' mental and health status and behaviour before the court during the hearing.

Chandrasekharan, 52, the founder of the Revolutionary Marxist Party, was hacked to death by a gang around 10 pm on May 4, 2012. He was returning home on his bike when the gang knocked him down with their car before brutally hacking him. The Additional Sessions Court in Kozhikode sentenced 11 to life imprisonment and awarded a three-year jail term to another person on January 22, 2014. PK Kunhanandan, former Panoor area committee member of the CPM, died while undergoing imprisonment on June 11, 2020. One person completed his jail term.

On February 19, the Kerala High Court dismissed the appeal of the convicts while upholding the quantum of punishment awarded by a lower court. The court also nullified the acquittal of two accused including CPM leader K K Krishnan and Jyothi Babu.