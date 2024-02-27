Protest intensifies over auto driver's death in wild elephant attack: LDF hartal in Munnar today

Munnar: Political parties and the public have intensified protest over the death of an autorickshaw driver in a wild elephant attack in Munnar. LDF is observing a hartal at KDH village of Munnar from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. Congress has also planned protests including a road blockade at Munnar on Tuesday.



Suresh Kumar alias Mani (46), an autorickshaw driver was killed after getting stuck under his vehicle during the elephant attack on Monday night. The rogue elephant attacked Suresh's vehicle when he was taking six passengers including a child to their home. The tusker tossed Suresh after charging towards the vehicle.

Among the passengers, three of a family were injured as the elephant toppled the vehicle. The injured are Isaac Raj (40), his wife Rajeena (37) and daughter Priya (11). Three migrant workers who were travelling in the autorickshaw had a narrow escape. Isaac and their family met with the accident while returning from Nallathani Little Flower School.

According to reports, the people failed to rush the injured people to the hospital as the wild elephant remained reluctant to retreat to the forest.