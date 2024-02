Kochi: A murder accused was stabbed to death by a gang member in Palluruthy near Ernakulam on Tuesday evening. Lalju, of Kacheripady, was killed in a clash between two gangs.

The deceased was the second accused in the Kumbalanghi Lasar murder case. According to police, Kacheripady native Fajis, who nabbed Lalju, is absconding.

Lalju's body was shifted to a hospital. Another person who sustained injuries in the attack is undergoing treatment at the hospital.