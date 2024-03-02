Sinjo threatened witnesses, says Sidharthan's father

Wayanad: Amid the probe into the death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), his father Jayaprakash T raised suspicion over the surrendering of the accused in the case. Recollecting his interaction with the classmates of Sidharthan, he said that Sinjo Johnson, the key accused in the case had threatened the witnesses to conceal the brutal torture on the deceased. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he raised the allegations against Sinjo a few hours after police nabbed him.



“ Sinjo had threatened my son's classmates that he would chop off their heads if they dared to reveal about the brutal torture faced by my son on the campus. The college authority also instructed his classmates who took his body to our house to remain silent. Two boys and two girls accompanied my son's mortal remains from the hospital. They told me that they couldn't cheat themselves by concealing the truth and opened up about the brutal torture and how Sinjo intimidated them. One of them revealed that a gang of SFI activists killed Sidharthan and hanged him,” said Sidharthan's father.

He also criticised CPM for erecting a board claiming that Sidharthan was an SFI activist. CPM was forced to remove this board after facing a public outcry. Jayaprakash questioned SFI for not staging a protest seeking justice for his son.

Though he raised suspicion over the surrendering of the accused, he expressed confidence in the probe under Kalpetta DySP. He alleged that CPM will try to protect the accused to save their reputation as SFI is the only students' party on the Pookode Veterinary University campus.

So far, police have arrested 13 people out of the 19 accused in the case related to Sidharthan's death. Sidharhtan (21) was found hanging inside a toilet of the hostel at the university on February 18. The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) on Friday debarred these 19 students from continuing their studies in any registered institution in India for the next 3 years after finding them guilty in the ragging case.