Policeman found dead at his residence in Balussery

Kozhikode: A police official was found dead at his home here on Monday.

Jitesh (43), a civil police officer of Koduvally police station, was found hanging in the kitchen of his house at Iyyad, Balussery at 8.15am on Monday.

He had returned home after sentry duty on Sunday night. The body was first found by his wife Shyamili who returned from her parent's place.

Jithesh had sent her and their daughter to Shyamili's house as he had night duty. According to reports, he had some issues with his mother and siblings.

Jitesh was a 2012 MSP batch policeman. Balussery police have registered a case and completed the inquest procedures. His body will be handed over to the family after autopsy at Government Medical College. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Balussery police station till 4 pm. The cremation will be held at his house in Iyyad later.