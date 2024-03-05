Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lottery officer held for molesting US woman in Jan Shatabdi Express

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 05, 2024 10:57 PM IST
Young actress alleges molestation bid at Kochi mall
Representational image: Tinnakorn jorruang/Shutterstock
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A lottery officer was arrested for allegedly molesting a foreigner on the Jan Shatabdi Express near the Alappuzha railway station.

District Lottery Officer P Christopher (54), a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRF) on the complaint of a tourist from the US.

According to cops, the incident happened at 8.10 am on the D-1 coach when the train was entering the Alappuzha railway station.

RELATED ARTICLES

“The accused was seated next to the tourist, who hails from Florida in the US. According to her complaint, he inappropriately touched her hand a couple of times. He molested her just as the trained pulled into the station and alighted quickly,” a senior officer said.

The victim was in a state of shock and complained to the Travelling Ticket Examiner. But then the train left the station. When it reached Ernakulam South, she lodged a complaint with the railway police.

“A probe was launched, and the man was identified from the reservation list. He was arrested and booked with charges under Section 354 IPC (outraging the modesty of a woman). The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court, Cherthala, which remanded him in judicial custody,” the officer said.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE