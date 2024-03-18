Alappuzha boy suicide: Family, locals on warpath against delay in arrest of teachers

Alappuzha: Over a month after a 13-year-old boy committed suicide upon returning from school, the controversy surrounding his death continues to rage with the victim’s family and neighbours accusing the police of dragging their feet in arresting the alleged perpetrators.



The victim, identified as Prajith Manoj, was found dead at his house on February 15. The boy’s family alleges that he took the extreme step immediately after returning from school, where he was allegedly beaten and mentally harassed by teachers.

The Mannancherry police, which registered a case in this connection, have booked two teachers from the Holy Family Visitation Public School, identified as Reshma and Christhudas. However, no further action has been initiated since.

"The police could have detained them promptly after the lower court dismissed the teachers' anticipatory bail petitions. However, they claim to have a directive from the High Court to refrain from arrests until March 21," stated A P Manoj, the victim's father.

In protest, an action council comprised of the victim's family and neighbors staged a march to the Mannancherry police station. Though halted a few meters before the station, the demonstration concluded with assurances from the police of swift action post-March 21.

According to Manoj, a meeting of the action council is scheduled for the evening of March 21. "If the police still refuse to proceed with the arrests, we will launch an indefinite protest. We are resolute in our demand for the accused to be in custody," he warned.

The police officials, on the other hand, maintain that the arrests are being postponed in view of strict directives from the High Court. "The High Court is scheduled to consider their bail petitions on March 21. We will record their arrest if their petitions are dismissed," said T M Vijayan, DySP of Alappuzha.

A police complaint lodged by the boy’s family accuses two teachers of the school of “chastising the boy for a mistake he had not committed.” According to it, Prajith and a friend left the classroom to drink water when he was feeling unwell. Despite their prompt return, Prajith was purportedly subjected to physical abuse and reprimand by the accused teachers.