Kerala govt hastens withdrawal of cases against CAA protestors ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Home Department has directed the district police chiefs to accelerate the process of withdrawing non-serious cases against individuals who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The procedures were hurried because of the upcoming general elections. Muslim organisations have also demanded the withdrawal of such cases.

The decision was taken in February 2022. For this, the police has to ensure applications for withdrawal are promptly submitted to the court.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department has also directed that instructions be given to the government lawyers in this regard. The court has to take a decision when the prosecutor submits a favourable report to withdraw the government's cases. A total of 835 cases have been registered against 7913 people who took part in CAA-related protest events.

As per the latest reports available, the government has withdrawn 114, while 502 cases remain under trial. Of the cases concluded, 241 resulted in convictions and 11 in acquittals. The courts will decide further action based on prosecutors' recommendations for the remaining cases.