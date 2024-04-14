Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Actor Shobana openly endorses BJP's Rajeev Chadrasekhar in TVM, to attend Modi's programme tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 04:48 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2024 04:52 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobana. Photo: Screen grab/Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor and dancer Shobana endorsed BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

The actor joined Chandrasekhar at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. "I wish everyone a special Vishu. I'm celebrating Vishu in Kerala after a long time. I am here to support Rajeev Chandrasekhar. I'll also be attending Modiji's function tomorrow," she said.

PM Modi will be in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 to address a public meeting at the Christian College ground in Kattakkada. NDA candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar respectively, will attend the event that is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am.

"This is a very gratifying experience. I'm glad to receive the support of Shobana," Chandrasekhar said during the presser. He also gave the actor 'kaineetam'.

Shobana's presence at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Thrissur had invited flak from people of different walks of life. The actor will also accompany Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his campaign in Neyyatinkara on Sunday.
Read More: Know your candidate: When Tharoor takes on tycoon in Thiruvananthapuram

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE