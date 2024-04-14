Actor Shobana openly endorses BJP's Rajeev Chadrasekhar in TVM, to attend Modi's programme tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor and dancer Shobana endorsed BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.



The actor joined Chandrasekhar at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram. "I wish everyone a special Vishu. I'm celebrating Vishu in Kerala after a long time. I am here to support Rajeev Chandrasekhar. I'll also be attending Modiji's function tomorrow," she said.

PM Modi will be in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 to address a public meeting at the Christian College ground in Kattakkada. NDA candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar respectively, will attend the event that is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am.

"This is a very gratifying experience. I'm glad to receive the support of Shobana," Chandrasekhar said during the presser. He also gave the actor 'kaineetam'.

Shobana's presence at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Thrissur had invited flak from people of different walks of life. The actor will also accompany Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his campaign in Neyyatinkara on Sunday.

