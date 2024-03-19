TN man mowed down by lorry while changing tyre on Thrissur road

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a Tamil Nadu man was killed after being hit by a speeding lorry at Pattikkad here in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased is M Mohan Kumar (27), a pickup driver. He was mowed down by the lorry while changing the tyre of his vehicle.



Another pickup driver who was helping Mohan to change the tyre was also injured in the accident. It is reported that the lorry hit Mohan from behind after losing control.

The Tamil Nadu man was the driver of the pickup that carried vegetables to Thrissur.

Following the accident, traffic on the road was disrupted for a few hours. Peechi and Highway police officials reached the spot and restored the traffic.