Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man dies in road accident in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2023 07:40 PM IST
The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Binu from Peringode near Koottanad in Palakkad district. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: In an accident near Guruvayur, a man died after being run over by a tipper lorry. The incident took place around 9.30 am on Monday.

The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Binu from Peringode near Koottanad in Palakkad district. According to eyewitnesses, Binu was trying to overtake the lorry on the Northern Bypass Road when the incident happened. Binu’s bike hit the tipper lorry and he fell under the vehicle. The rear tyres of the tipper lorry ran over him.

Though Binu was rushed to a private hospital in Chavakkad, he was declared brought dead. Chavakkad police reached the spot and carried out the formalities. Binu’s body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.