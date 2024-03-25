5-year-old girl dies in Kollam temple stampede

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 25, 2024 09:59 AM IST
Kshethra, daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, succumbed to injuries after she was run over by a chariot (Vandikkuthira).

Kollam: A five-year-old girl died here on Monday morning in a stampede at the Kottankulangara temple festival.

Kshethra, daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, succumbed to injuries after she was run over by a chariot (Vandikkuthira). The temple was hosting the Chamyavilakku festival, a cross-dressing ritual, which drew a large number of devotees

During the accident, the child, who was being held by her father, slipped from his arms amidst the chaos and tragically ended up beneath the wheels of the moving chariot.

