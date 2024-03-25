Kottayam: An enquiry report by the Forest Department has revealed that ganja was cultivated near a Forest Department office here in Placherry, apparently with the knowledge of officials. The officer who submitted the report was reportedly transferred thereafter on grounds of another complaint filed against him.



Youth Congress activists, upon learning of the situation, visited the Placherry forest office and discovered the ganja plant grown in a plastic bag within the compound. Subsequently, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, although no individuals were named as accused.

The report was submitted by Erumeli Range Officer B R Jayan to the Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). Additionally, the report included supplementary evidence such as photographs and videos of ganja plants being grown in grow bags inside disused quarters behind the Forest office at Placherry.

Upon confirmation of the news, local residents and Youth Congress activists gathered at the Forest office, demanding action. Initially, the Manimala police, who reached the spot, hesitated to register the case. However, after the ganja plant was recovered, a case was registered.

Meanwhile, DFO N Rajesh stated that the department had initiated an enquiry based on the range officer's report, but no ganja plants had been recovered yet. B R Jayan responded, stating that he had submitted a report on the matter but was transferred before a follow-up enquiry could be conducted or a case could be registered.