Kattappana double murder: Victim's wife arrested for aiding accused to hide body

Idukki: Suma, the wife of Vijayan, who was killed in the Kattapana double murder case, was arrested on Monday. Vijayan was murdered by the accused Nitheesh. Suma (57) was added as the third accused in the case because she and her son Vishnu allegedly aided Nitheesh in the murder and subsequent cover-up.

Though in police custody initially, she was later transferred to a shelter home due to her mental condition. She was produced in Kattappana First Class Judicial Magistrate court and remanded to custody on Monday. The police are planning to interrogate all the accused together.



Investigators confirmed her involvement in the crime after counseling and questioning. In 2023, Nitheesh, along with Suma, allegedly killed Vijayan with a hammer following a verbal altercation. They then demolished the floor of the rented house in Kakkattukada where they resided and hid the body.

The double murder case came to light on March 2 during further investigation into a theft case at a workshop in Kattappana. Nitheesh is also accused of killing Vijayan's daughter's newborn baby in 2016. Nitheesh is the prime accused in this case, while Vijayan, the victim in the murder case, is listed as the second accused. Vijayan's son, Vishnu, is also implicated in his father's murder and the murder of his sister's child.

Investigating officer N Suresh Kumar stated that if required for further investigation, the three individuals may be taken into custody again. In addition to the murder charges, Nitheesh faces three other cases.