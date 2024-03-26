I will get votes even from the Thangal family: LDF candidate K S Hamsa

Malappuram: LDF candidate in Ponnani K S Hamsa said here on Tuesday that he would get votes even from the Thangal family. Speaking at a Meet the press programme, he said that the party workers would vote against IUML in this election due to the disloyalty the leaders have shown against Hyderali Thangal. He alleged that Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal attempted to hijack the party when its former president Panakkad Sayed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal had gone for medical treatment.



He added that Hyderali Thangal was upset with the attempt of his younger brother and questioned him in the presence of party National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty and Muslim Youth League State President Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal. However, Munavarali Shihab Thangal denied the allegation. "I don't recall any such incident. It's election time and anyone can make such allegations," Thangal told Onmanorama.

Hamsa added that IUML has limitations in fighting against the BJP. " It is not the limitation of the party but of a few individuals who are controlling the party.," he said. Hamsa, the former state secretary of the IUML was expelled from the party over disciplinary issues and following a rift with P K Kunhalikutty.