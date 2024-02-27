IUML to announce candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies tomorrow

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will announce the party's candidates in the Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. With the BJP also ready to declare its candidates, the election picture in Malappuram will become clearer in the coming days. IUML will declare the names of the contestants at Panakkad.

The CPM was the first to announce its candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani. While former IUML leader K S Hamsa will represent the party from Ponnani, DYFI state president V Vaseef will contest from Malappuram. An IUML bastion, the CPM will look to garner the anti-incumbent votes in both constituencies.

Talking to Onmanorama, Vaseef said: “I promise the voters of Malappuram that I will be accessible to them at all times. The performance of the Malappuram MP in the parliament and the district will be discussed during the elections.”

The IUML, which usually declares its candidates first, was forced to delay due to seat-sharing confusion. Though the League was adamant about wanting a third Lok Sabha seat this time, as per reports, the party has decided to be content with two. However, confusion prevails on whether to swap the candidates in the two seats.

"Whether the party will stick to its demand for a third Lok Sabha seat or settle for a Rajya Sabha ticket instead will be decided following discussions with the party leadership on Wednesday,” said IUML leader K P A Majeed.

CPM workers paste posters of DYFI state president V Vaseef, who is contesting from Malappuram in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Photo: Special Arrangement

The BJP is likely to field a Muslim candidate in Malappuram. The state leadership has taken opinions from the district committee about the candidates. "The decision on the candidature will be taken from the top. We hope Ponnani and Malappuram will be included in the first list of candidates declared by the national leadership,” said BJP district president Ravi Thelath.

Meanwhile, the CPM has kickstarted its election campaign in the district with posters of candidates coming in both Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies.