Thieves snatch Rs 50 lakh from bank vehicle outside ATM in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: In a daring robbery, unidentified miscreants stole Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle stationed outside an Axis Bank ATM at Uppala here on Wednesday.

The heist occurred in broad daylight at 2 pm. The vehicle, laden with Rs 1 crore intended for the ATM, became an easy target when an individual tasked with refilling the ATM momentarily stepped inside the counter with one block of cash.



Upon return, he realised that the other cash block was stolen. The theives had broken the window of the vehicle to get hold of the cash. There was no security or police in immediate vicinity.