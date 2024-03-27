Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Thieves snatch Rs 50 lakh from bank vehicle outside ATM in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2024 04:19 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: In a daring robbery, unidentified miscreants stole Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle stationed outside an Axis Bank ATM at Uppala here on Wednesday.

The heist occurred in broad daylight at 2 pm. The vehicle, laden with Rs 1 crore intended for the ATM, became an easy target when an individual tasked with refilling the ATM momentarily stepped inside the counter with one block of cash. 

Upon return, he realised that the other cash block was stolen. The theives had broken the window of the vehicle to get hold of the cash. There was no security or police in immediate vicinity.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE