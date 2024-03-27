Lok Sabha Elections: Kerala govt declares holiday on April 26 – Polling Day

Thiruvananthapuram: The government of Kerala has declared a public holiday on April 26 (Friday) when the Lok Sabha Elections will be held in the state.

Besides government offices, educational institutions will also remain closed on the day.

Holiday pay will apply for commercial establishments while the Labour Commissioner has been instructed to take steps to declare a holiday for private firms and business centres that come under the purview of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.

The government order issued on Wednesday states that the wages of the employees should not be reduced or denied on account of the holiday.

The Lok Sabha Elections also called the General Elections will be held in seven phases throughout the country beginning April 19.

Voting for all 20 constituencies in Kerala will take place on April 26. The counting of votes and the declaration of the results will take place on June 4.