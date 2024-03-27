Thalassery Police register case of unnatural death after a stillbirth at General Hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2024 11:33 PM IST Updated: March 27, 2024 11:45 PM IST
Kannur: A case of unnatural death was registered here on Wednesday based on a complaint over a stillbirth at the General Hospital in Thalassery.

Anisha and K V Sarath, a couple from Perinchery near Mattannur, lost their newborn on delivery at the General Hospital on Wednesday.

The relatives of the couple approached the Thalassery Police with a complaint of medical negligence. However, the police said it would take further action based on the postmortem report.

Dr Rajeev, superintendent of the hospital, has claimed the baby died due to uterine rupture. “When the baby was taken out through surgery, it was not alive,” said Dr Rajeev. The baby was cremated at Payyambalam after postmortem at the Medical College Hospital in Kannur.

