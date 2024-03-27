Youth hacked to death in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of unidentified men hacked a 23-year-old to death in a busy street here on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Adithyan (23), a native of Ooruttukaala in Neyyattinkara. He was employed in a private finance firm in the district.



It is assumed that a quarrel over a financial deal between Adithyan and his employer ended up in the murder. Adithyan and his employer had reportedly got into a heated argument on Wednesday morning. A conciliatory talk between the duo was also scheduled to settle the row. Amid this, a gang of four men attacked Adithyan at Ooruttukaala junction.

Adithyan who sustained a deep injury on his neck died on the spot, said witnesses.

It is learnt that the assailants in a car chased Adithyan and hacked him to death around 7.15 pm on Wednesday at Ooruttukaala junction . Though the people who witnessed the crime tried to nab the accused after vandalising their car, they managed to flee from the scene.

Adithyan's body is currently kept at Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Police reported that an autopsy and further procedures will be initiated on Thursday.