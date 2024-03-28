Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man ends life on rail track after killing 2 daughters in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2024 11:36 AM IST Updated: March 28, 2024 01:28 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, a father murdered his two daughters before killing himself on Thursday. 

Sumesh (42) hailing from Puthiyottil Vallil threw himself in front of a train at Ayanikkadu, near Payyoli. His daughters Gopika (15) and Jyotika (10) were found dead inside their residence on Thursday morning. 

The man's body was found on the tracks near his residence after the Parusram Express passed by at 8.30am. The girls were found dead when the police arrived at his home after identifying the body. They were poisoned. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. 

Sumesh's wife had passed away due to Covid. According to local residents, he was under severe depression since then.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE