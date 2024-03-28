Mystery shrouds over students' mass outing to cinema, festival on day of Sidharthan’s death

Kalpetta: Mystery shrouds over students, including the hostellers, going to watch movies and participate in festivals in large groups on the day J S Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, was found hanging in the toilet of the hostel.



On February 18, when Sidharthan was found dead, many students went to watch movies in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta, and a few even travelled to Thalassery and Kannur to take part in festivals, stated the anti-ragging committee based on the statements it has received.

Amid mounting allegations that Sidharthan’s mysterious death was a murder, it is now being suspected that the students collective excursions to cinemas and festivals were orchestrated to deliberately keep them away from the hostel premises.

Some students accused in the ragging case have reportedly kept movie tickets to claim that they were not present at the scene when Sidharthan was found dead.

Notably, only one witness has testified that he has seen Sidharthan heading to the washroom. Remarkably, all other witnesses reported seeing Sidharthan lying in bed in the dormitory, covered with a blanket over his head since the morning of February 18, adding layers of mystery to the situation.

In another development, one of the hostel’s cooks resigned following the incident. Police investigations have uncovered information suggesting that some students have recorded footage of Sidharthan’s alleged torture on their cell phones.