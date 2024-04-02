Kottayam couple, female friend found dead in Arunachal hotel

Thiruvananthapuram: A couple from Kottayam and their friend were found dead at a hotel in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Naveen, his wife Devi and their friend Arya.

"We lived happily. Now we are leaving," said a suicide note recovered from the room.

They had several injuries on their bodies and died of exsanguination (death caused by loss of blood).



Arya was employed as a teacher in a private school in Thiruvananthapuram. Vattiyoorkkavu police registered a case on March 27 after she went missing. The police learnt that Devi, who was Arya's colleague, and her husband were also missing from Meenadam in Kottayam.

The police also found out that all of them boarded a flight to Guwahati. The Kerala Police then handed over the case to Assam Police. During the investigation, their bodies were found at the hotel. The browsing history showed that they had searched about life after death on Google.

No case was registered in Kottayam in connection with the disappearance of Naveen and Devi. The relatives were under the impression that both of them had left for vacation. So their relatives did not suspect anything.

As per initial information, Naveen was an online trader, while his wife Devi taught German at the private school. Arya was a French teacher in the same school.