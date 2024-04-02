Family still in shock over Kottayam couple's death in Arunachal

Thiruvananthapuram: Family members are clueless at the tragic news of the deaths of a woman and her husband from Kottayam and their friend at a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh.

Naveen, his wife Devi, and their friend Arya were found dead at a hotel in Itanagar. They died due to loss of blood from multiple injuries found on their bodies, police said.

Devi is the daughter of famous wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan. A senior police officer from Arunachal Pradesh informed him about the death on Tuesday morning.

Madhavan said that the couple lived happily and had no marital issues. "Devi and Naveen lived at his house in Kottayam. They travelled to Thiruvananthapuram only occasionally. I don't know what to do and what to say," Madhavan told Manorama Online.

"They said they were going on to Arunachal. More than anyone, I need to find out why they took the extreme step. Devi was very interested in the German language. She worked at Chempaka School for some time before Covid.

"My brother-in-law is in Delhi. He will go to Arunachal. I think he will be able to know more when he gets there," Madhavan said.