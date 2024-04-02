Woman researcher of Central varsity found hanging inside toilet

Kasaragod: A woman researcher at the Central University of Kerala was found hanging inside a toilet here on Tuesday.

Ruby Patel (27), was a researcher at the Hindi and Comparative Literature and belonged to Salepali village of Burgah district of Odisha.

Ruby was found dead inside the common washroom of the college hostel this morning. When she did not come out after a long time, her classmates broke open the door to the washroom to find her hanging.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. Her body is kept in the mortuary at the district hospital in Kanhangad.

University officials and her classmates are clueless about the reason for the death. The relatives of the student have been informed, they said.