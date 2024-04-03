Malayalam
Assam woman found dead in Alappuzha homestay, murder suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2024 07:45 PM IST
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 43-year-old woman, who was working as a staff in a homestay at Nedumudy here, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Haseera Khatone.

A preliminary probe indicated murder as the victim bore wounds on her neck. “The injuries point towards strangulation using a shawl. Further probe is on. More details cannot be divulged now,” said police.

The victim has been working as a staff of the homestay at Vaishyam Bhagam for the last three years. Her body was found lying outside the room where she was staying. “The father of the property's owner saw the body around 7.30 am when he went outside to have tea. Some of her belongings were also found lying near the body, indicating she was preparing to leave,” police added.

