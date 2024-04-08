Class 9 girl collapses to death while washing dishes after lunch

Murickassery (Idukki): A 14-year-old female student collapsed and died in Thopramkudi in the Idukki district while washing the dishes after taking her lunch.



The deceased, Sreelakshmi, is the daughter of the late Mangattukunnel Sibi from School City. She was a 9th-grade student at St Thomas School in Thangamani. She collapsed while washing dishes after lunch around 2 pm on Sunday.

Despite being immediately rushed to a private hospital in Murickassery, Sreelakshmi’s life could not be saved. The funeral will be held on Monday at 2 pm at her residence. She is survived by her mother, Rajitha, and her brothers, Vishnuprasad and Sivaprasad.