Rights panel to probe death of woman, newborn child in Palakkad hospital

Palakkad: A team under the Human Rights Commission will probe into the death of a woman and her newborn child soon after delivery at a private hospital in Yakkara here.

Commissioner K Baijunath told MMTV the decision to probe action was taken because of the family's complaint that the district medical officer had given a report favourable to the hospital.

The Commission is intervening in the case of the death of Aishwarya, a native of Thattamangalam, and her child.

The family's complaint is Aishwarya, who was admitted for maternity treatment, and her child died due to serious negligence on the part of the private hospital.

They allege the DMO gave an investigation report based on the explanation given by the hospital to cover up its errors.

Aishwarya's husband M Ranjith and sister handed over a written complaint to the Commission describing the “lapses on the part of doctors and hospital staff”.

The rights panel ordered the probe after finding the family's allegations to be serious.

There was a widespread protest over the death of Aishwarya and her baby two months ago.

Though it was announced that action would be taken against the hospital under the Clinical Establishment Act, the medical board has not yet met.