Sweltering summer in Kerala: Maximum temperature crosses 35˚C in 12 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has continued to sizzle as the maximum temperature crossed 35 degrees Celsius in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad. As per the IMD forecast, Palakkad district has been recording a high temperature of 41 degrees Celsius from Saturday. Wayanad and Idukki have recorded the lowest temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam district, 38 degrees Celsius in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, 37 degrees Celsius in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts (2 to 4˚C above normal) on 9th, 10th, 11th and 13th April 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

The Met Department has sounded a yellow alert in these 12 districts from Tuesday to Saturday.

In view of the surge in mercury levels, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory asking the people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from sunstroke.



Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Tuesday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has cautioned the fishermen to exercise extreme caution as high tidal waves are expected to hit the Kerala coast on Tuesday till 11.30 pm. High tidal waves and sea incursion have been occurring in the state due to 'Kalla Kadal' phenomenon.