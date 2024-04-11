It's Congress-BJP faceoff in Thiruvananthapuram, says Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, who is taking his chance for the fourth time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, says that the region will witness an electoral battle between the Congress and BJP. He has also emphasised that there is no triangular contest in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor noted the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s campagin for its candidate CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran has not yet made a significant impact, whereas the BJP carries an 'energetic' and 'professional' campaign for its candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvanathapuram. However he said, "It does not mean that everything they say is the truth." "On many topics and issues what they (BJP) have said is not the truth. But, if people are willing to listen to that, then we need to campaign against it," Tharoor said.

Regarding the coastal community's voting tendencies, Tharoor pointed out that their support is unlikely to sway towards either the LDF or the BJP. The community is aware of the fact that how they have been neglected by both the LDF state government and the NDA government till now. Insead of giving any consideration to the coastal community's needs, they blame the MP from here.

Tharoor has emphasised the Congress party's goal of capturing power at the Centre now and in 2026 in Kerala to address the concerns of the coastal community.

"Our priorities are different from those of the Left. They are not the same," he said. Polling for the Lok Sabha election will be held in Kerala on April 26 and votes will be counted nationwide on June 4.

(With PTI Inputs)