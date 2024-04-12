Summer rain: Yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Giving respite to Kerala from the hot climate, summer rains have started to batter several places from Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in four districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha on Friday. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph is predicted in these districts.



In Thiruvananthapuram, low-lying areas were flooded in the heavy rains. According to reports, heavy rainfall is continuing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts from Friday morning.

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

As per the IMD alert, the other 10 districts are likely to record light to moderate rainfall on Friday. Summer rains will continue in isolated places across the state till April 16. Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the sea due to the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a high-temperature warning is sounded for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts from April 12 to 16. Maximum temperature in Palakkad will be 39 degrees Celsius and Kozhikode will record 38 degrees Celsius. In Kannur, the maximum temperature will climb to 37 degrees Celsius while Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod will record 36 degrees Celsius.