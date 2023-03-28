Summer rains to continue in Kerala till March 31

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has informed that Kerala will continue to receive summer rains till March 31. As per the forecast, rains are likely to lash isolated places in various districts except Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday. IMD has predicted thundershowers in these places.



On Sunday, various places in southern Kerala recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Punalur in Kollam recorded the highest rainfall of 67 mm.

Places which received good rainfall are as follows: Kottayam-16.4 mm, Alappuzha-0.5 mm, Thiruvananthapuram town - 3.2 mm, Thiruvananthapuram airport -1.0 mm, Venjaramoodu- 20 mm.

Despite the rains, Punalur is struggling in the scorching summer with a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius. Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius.