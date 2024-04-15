Tripped up by cordon-off rope meant for Modi's security, scooter rider dies in Kochi

Kochi: A scooter rider lost his life on Sunday when he was tripped up by a cordon-off rope on the road, tied as part of the security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

The victim, identified as Manoj Unni, a resident of Vaduthala, succumbed to his injuries as a result of the mishap.

Though Manoj, who suffered a head injury due to the fall, was rushed to a hospital, the injuries proved fatal. The accident occurred around 10 pm last night.

The cordon-off rope, intended for security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, was tied at the turning point from SA Road to MG Road. The police said Manoj did not stop despite being flagged down and continued to drive, leading to the unfortunate collision. Though cops on duty shifted the man to the hospital, he passed away around midnight.