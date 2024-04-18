Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Siblings drown in Kadalundi River in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2024 11:18 PM IST
The deceased are Mubashira (26) and Ajmala Thasni (21), daughters of Vengara Vettuthodu native Padikkathodi Alavi. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Two sisters drowned in the Kadalundi River at Urakam Kottumala near Malappuram on Thursday evening. The deceased are Mubashira (26) and Ajmala Thasni (21), daughters of Vengara Vettuthodu native Padikkathodi Alavi.

The siblings, visiting their elder sister's house, went for a bath in the river when the incident happened. Despite being immediately shifted to a private hospital in Malappuram, they could not be saved. Their bodies have been kept at the Malappuram Government Taluk Hospital. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE