Malappuram: A plus-one student drowned in a pond at Tirur in Malappuram while swimming with friends on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, son of Vakkatt Byju, a native of Kalad Pattarparambu. The accident occurred at Meenatathur Kaithakulam at Tanalur in Tirur.

People of the locality attempted to rescue the youth before the Fire and Rescue unit arrived to recover the body, which was shifted to the District Hospital at Tirur for postmortem.