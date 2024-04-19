Drug trafficking: Wayanad police arrest three in inter-state operations

Meenangadi: In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, Wayanad police arrested three kingpins who were supplying drugs to Kerala from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. According to police, the three accused are wanted in many cases registered in the state.

Malappuram natives Thodengal T Fasil (28) and Karukayil Kishore (25) who are Bengaluru-based drug dealers were reportedly nabbed during the probe into the seizure of 51.64 grams of MDMA.

A police team headed by Station House Officer M V Biju took the duo into custody from their hideout in Ullalli, Bengaluru. Tirunelli and Mananthavady police have booked Fasil in many cases. Several cases are registered against Kishore in various police stations in Malappuram district, according to police.

Earlier, the police had arrested two others, Kuttiyampokkil KP Muhammed Jihad (28) and Neeliyattil Abdul Salam (29) in connection with the seizure. Both are also from Malappuram.

“In total four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Those arrested are supplying drugs to the peddlers' network in the state,” police said.

The arrest was in the sequel to the earlier arrest of Thashneer alias Vavu, 28, who was arrested in a joint operation by the Meenangadi police and District Anti-narcotics Squad, on April 6. He was arrested over a case registered at Meenangadi police station limits in 2023.

In another case, registered in connection with the seizure of 348 gms of MDMA, the police arrested another Malappuram native, Thanikkaparambil Kiran (31). A team from the Meenangadi police arrested the accused from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Police had earlier arrested two others, Suhama Manzil T K Lasim (26) a native of Thalassery, Kannur and Pattakkundil Hafis (24) from Palakkad's Mannarkad. The probe team nabbed the duo after seizing drugs during an inspection at Meenangadi town. According to Police, they had purchased a huge quantity of MDMA from a Nigerian native from Bengaluru after paying Rs 3 lakh.