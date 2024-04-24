Delhi Lieutenant-General to meet church heads ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Delhi Lieutenant-General Vinai Kumar Saxena will reach Kerala on a two-day visit to meet the heads of various churches in the State. His visit comes hours before the grand finale of the public campaign in Kerala's 20 Sabha constituencies on Wednesday, April 24, ahead of the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha on Friday.

Saxena is scheduled to meet Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil of the Syro-Malabar Church at 10 am on Wednesday. He will hold talks with Baselios Marthoma Mathews-III, the Supreme Head of the Orthodox Church, at 12.30 pm in Kottayam. The Lieutenant-General will attend an event at the Believers Church Medical College at Thiruvalla at 4 pm.

Though he had expressed interest in meeting Bishop Thomas J Netto of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese on Thursday morning, the Church decided against meeting political-administrative leaders before the polls. Saxena will return on Friday.