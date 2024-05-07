Panoor bomb blast: Police chuck political motive, claim target was rival gang

Thalassery: The police remand reports on the bomb blast case that claimed the life of a CPM worker in Panoor have showed an intriguing shifts in narrative compared to the initial reports. While the first three reports alleged that the accused made the bomb to target the general election and their political adversaries, subsequent reports omitted this assertion.



Interestingly, the clash between two local groups, which was omitted initially in these reports, has emerged as the purported motive for the bomb-making in the subsequent three reports. Inspector Prem Sadan of Panoor police station submitted these reports to the Thalassery Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The first remand report, dated April 6, explicitly stated that "the accused devised the bomb with the intention of deploying it against political opponents and disrupting the private lives of individuals during the general elections." It further emphasised that granting bail to the accused could jeopardise the safety of local residents and opposition political activists. This stance was reiterated in the reports on April 7 and 8.

However, in the fourth remand report submitted on April 10, the narrative shifted dramatically, attributing the bomb-making motive to a conflict within the Kuyimbil temple premises in Panoor. This report also made no mention of political opposition or election-related motives. The reports of April 14 and 19 followed suit.

Nonetheless, the fourth report underscored that bail should not be granted to the accused during the Lok Sabha elections. These remand reports, submitted by the police under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code, provide insights into the evolving contours of the investigation.

On April 5, CPM activist Sherin died during a bomb blast in Panoo. Another CPM activist, Vinish from Valiyaparamba, sustained critical injuries in the incident. Thirteen CPM activists, including members from 3 DYFI units, are named in the case. In total, there are 15 accused in the case related to Sheril's death. Vinish, the Valiyaparamba activist, has not been arrested as he is hospitalised.