85 people hospitalised in Thrissur due to food poisoning from eating Kuzhimandhi

Thrissur: Around 85 people were hospitalised on Sunday after they consumed Kuzhimandhi from a restaurant at Perinjanam in Kodungalloor here. The affected complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and other discomforts after eating the dish from the restaurant. While some customers ate from the restaurant, others bought parcels.

Those affected underwent treatment at various hospitals in Kodungallur and Irinjalakuda. Originally a Yemeni dish, Mandi became Kuzhimandhi after the Kerala version saw the rice being slow-cooked in the marinated meat stock immersed in a clay pit.

The Health Department, Food and Safety Department officials and panchayat officials, along with the police, inspected the restaurant. Panchayat authorities said stringent action would be taken against the restaurant.