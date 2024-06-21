Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Power bank explodes aboard Kozhikode bound Air Arabia flight

Our Correspondent
Published: June 21, 2024 06:51 PM IST
Representational Image
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode:  Air Arabia flight en route to Kozhikode from Abu Dhabi witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday after a power bank of a Malayali passenger exploded. No causalities were reported. The airport officials briefly detained d four passengers, including a woman.
While the Malayali youth and his sister were detained for carrying the power bank on the flight, two others were held back for trying to force open the aircraft's emergency exits.

Officials said passengers, on seeing the blaze, panic-stricken passengers tried to open the emergency doors and stomped the power bank to douse the blaze.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE