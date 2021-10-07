Malayalam
Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar gets UAE’s Golden Visa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2021 04:14 PM IST Updated: October 07, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Kanthapuram
Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar (left) with Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of UAE's Directorate of Residency and Foreigners' Affairs in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo: By special arrangement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has honoured Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliar with the Golden Visa for his humanitarian activities.

Kanthapuram, who is the Grand Mufti of India, received the visa at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Dubai Residence and Immigration Department on Wednesday.

He is also the chancellor of Jamia Markaz and chairman of the Siraj Daily. Kanthapuram has been delivering lectures in multiple languages, including Arabic, for the last fifty years in different parts of the world.

Accepting the Golden Visa, Kanthapuram expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Golden Visa enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These visas will be issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

