Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Keerthy's heroics in vain as Delhi edge Kerala

Dehradun: Keerthy K James' all-round efforts went in vain as Kerala lost to Delhi by eight runs in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 194, Kerala were bowled out for 185 in the final over of the Elite Group A contest.

Barring opener Akshaya A (49), Keerthy (41) and Drishya I V (33), the rest of the Kerala batters failed to get going. At 142/8, Delhi looked set to post a comfortable win, but Keerthy fought hard. She added 27 for the ninth wicket with Jipsa V Joseph (11) and another 16 with Jayalekshmi Devi for the last wicket.

Needing 11 off the final over bowled by captain Babita Negi, Keerthy was castled with three balls remaining. She hit three fours in her 53-ball knock.

Parunika Sisodia claimed 3/33, while Madhu and Manju A scalped two each.

Earlier, Delhi made 193/8 in 50 overs after Kerala opted to bowl. Simran Dil Bahadur top-scored with 70, while Ayush Soni (50) and opener Priya Punia (46) too were among the runs.

Simran and Ayush added 117 for the fourth wicket after Keerthy's triple strikes left Delhi in a spot at 68/3. Simran's 98-ball innings was laced with 10 fours.

Off-spinners Minnu Mani (4/38) and Keerthy (3/28) excelled with the ball for Kerala.

Kerala, who beat Assam in their opening match, next meet Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Delhi 193/8 in 50 overs (Simran Dil Bahadur 70, Ayush Soni 50, Priya Punia 46; Minnu Mani 4/38, Keerthy K James 3/28) bt Kerala 185 in 49.3 overs (Akshaya A 49, Keerthy K James 41, Drishay I V 33; Parunika Sisodia 3/35, Manu A 2/28, Madhu 2/32).

Points: Delhi 4; Kerala 0.