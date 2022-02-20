Third T20I: Windies opt to bowl against India, Avesh Khan makes debut

Kolkata: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Pacer Avesh Khan is making his T20I debut, one of the four changes in the India playing XI alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

The West Indies, too, made four changes to their line-up, bringing back Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Teams

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.