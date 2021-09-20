Malayalam
Thiruvananthapuram to host India-Windies T20I in February

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2021 04:32 PM IST Updated: September 20, 2021 04:45 PM IST
India lost to the West Indies in the last T20I played at the Greenfield International Stadium. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Big-time cricket returns to Kerala next year with the Greenfield International Stadium at Kariavattom in Thiruvananthapuram being allotted the India-West Indies T20I.

The final T20I of the three-match series will be played on February 20, 2022.

It will be the third T20I to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium. The India-New Zealand T20I in 2017 was the first international match at the venue. The stadium also hosted a T20I when the West Indies last toured India in 2019. India won against the Kiwis, while the Men in Blue lost to the West Indies.

The Caribbean side also featured in the lone ODI at the venue in 2018, which the hosts won easily. 

