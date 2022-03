Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh off to a solid start against Kerala

Rajkot: Madhya Pradesh (MP) made a solid start after electing to bat against Kerala in their crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday. MP were 82/1 at the lunch break.

Openers Himanshu Mantri (23) and Yash Dubey (48 batting) added 62. Shubham Sharma (7 batting) was giving Dubey company at the break.

Jalaj Saxena was the lone succesful Kerala bowler in the first session.

Kerala made one change as pacer Basil N P replaced rookie Edhen Apple Tom in their playing eleven.

Both teams have 13 points each after winning both their encounters in the four-team group. Only the toppers will qualify for the knockout phase.

Brief scores: MP 82/1 in 31 overs (Yash Dubey 48 batting; Jalaj Saxena 1/9) vs Kerala.

The teams: Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri (wk),Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (capt), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mihir Hirwani, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ishwar Chandra Pandey, Anubhav Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (capt), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Rahul P, Rohan S Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Basil N P, Nidheesh M D, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph.