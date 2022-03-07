How is run quotient calculated?

Kerala were unlucky to bow out of the Ranji Trophy despite being tied with Madhya Pradesh on points in the group stage. MP advanced to the knockout phase on better run quotient.

Run quotient is the number of runs scored per wickets lost divided by the number of runs conceded per wickets taken.

MP scored 1,609 runs while losing 35 wickets. They gave away 1,049 runs while picking up 49 wickets.

So the runs average comes to 45.971 (1,609 divided by 35), while the wicket average is 21.408 (1,049 divided by 49). Now the run quotient is calculated by dividing the runs average with wickets average, that is 45.971 divided by 21.408 and it comes to 2.147.

Kerala on the other hand scored 1,590 runs while losing 35 wickets and they picked up 49 wickets while conceding 1,576 runs.

The runs average for Kerala was 53, while the wicket average was 32.16. Their run quotient stood at 1.648 (53 divided by 32.16).