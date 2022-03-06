Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Sachin keep Kerala in the hunt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2022 11:02 AM IST Updated: March 06, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Rahul P
Rahul P scored his third first-class hundred. File photo: KCA
Rajkot: Opener Rahul P scored his third first-class hundred as Kerala reached 281/2 in reply to Madhya Pradesh's first innings total of 585/9 declared at lunch on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday.

 

The 30-year-old left-hander brought his hundred off 247 balls with the help of 15 fours. This was Rahul's second ton this season. 

Rohan (109 batting) and captain Sachin Baby (61 batting) have so far added 99 for the third wicket.

 

Resuming on 198/2, the two added 83 runs in 36 overs in the morning session.

 

With the match destined for a draw, first innings lead or run quotient would decide which of the two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

 

Brief scores: MP 585/9 declared in 204.3 overs (Yash Dubey 289, Rajast Patidar 142; Jalaj Saxena 6/116) vs Kerala 248/2 in 99 overs (Rahul P 109 batting, Rohan S Kunnummal 75, Sachin Baby 61 batting).

